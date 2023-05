Zim Farmer Breaks Into European Market

Matilda Manhambo, a Gweru farmer has made a breakthrough and is exporting peas to the European market. So far she exported 18 tonnes to the Netherlands after fulfilling Zimtrade requirements. She is calling upon Zimbabweans to establish an association of peas farmers and make it big in the European market.

