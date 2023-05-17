Eight Years In Jail For Serial Robber

MASVINGO-Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga has sentenced a Masvingo robber facing 21 counts of robbery, unlawful entry and theft to eight years in jail.

George Mlambo (23) faced 11 counts of robbery, five counts of unlawful entry and five counts of theft.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts and will serve six and a half years in jail.

The crimes were committed between September and October 2021 in Masvingo.

It was the State case that Mlambo and his accomplices went to Joseph Farai Mashava’s (24) house at 3345 Kushingirira Street, Rujeko A.

They opened a tap outside the house, and when Mashava came out to close the tap, the gang grabbed him by the neck and stabbed him on the left hand and left side of the chest.

They then took him to his bedroom and demanded cash. The gang went away with US$120, and Mashava filed a Police report.

On September 8, 2021, around 5: 45 pm, the gang assaulted Tinotenda Seth Gwatidzo (26) near Ndarama High School with a sjambok and demanded cash.

They then took her handbag containing US$250 and went away…Chipinge Times

