Fabisch Leaves Hamburger SV

Warriors international Jonah Fabisch has been linked with a move away from his German club Hamburger SV.

The young midfielder, who is the captain of the team’s U21s, will have his contract expire at the end of the season.

And according to German publication, Bild, the 21-year-old son of former Warriors coach Reinhard Fabisch, will not renew the deal and will move away.

The outlet adds that Fabisch wants to take the next step in his career and has potential suitors in the 2. Bundesliga (Germany second tier) preparing to snap him up.

Teams in the third division and other European top-flight teams are also said to be keeping tabs on the Zimbabwean youngster.

Jonah, who joined HSV in 2012 and rose through the ranks, has scored eleven goals for the U21s this season.

He trained with the senior team last week but didn’t feature in Sunday’s game against Jahn Regensburg.- Soccer24 News

