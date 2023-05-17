Former Zanu PF Legislator Congratulates Winky D

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi has congratulated musician Winky D for winning the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held in Jamaica recently.

Chasi took to Twitter to congratulate Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko, saying that he was just happy of the musician’s achievement.

“Nhai pane anga ndi svitsewo kuna @winkyD ? Ndiri kuda kunoti makorokoto. Two minutes chete. Hapana chimwe Chandiri kuda. Never set my eyes on the guy at all. I’m just so happy,” Chasi tweeted.

Winky D is the first Zimbabwean musician to win the award. He beat out other nominees including Nigeria’s Patoranking, Ghana’s Shatta Wale, and Star Zee.

In January this year, Winky D won the Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa prize at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Senegal.

