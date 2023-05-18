Bosso, DeMbare Clash On Africa Day

The much-awaited Battle of Zimbabwe featuring giants Highlanders and Dynamos has been set for the 25th of May at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The match was initially scheduled for the 15th of April, but it was moved to pave the way for the Independence Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, new boys Sheasham have threatened not to fulfil their match day 10 encounter against CAPS United scheduled for Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) reversed the decision for the Gweru-based side to host matches at Bata Stadium.

In a letter written to the PSL, Sheasham said they are shocked that the PSL is usurping the powers of the First Instance Body which approved Bata stadium to host topflight matches.

The league debutants said they are not able to host CAPS United at Mandava Stadium saying their short-term lease expired after Bata Stadium was approved to host PSL matches.- ZBC News

