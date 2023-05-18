Nakamba Shines

Warriors Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s English Championship club, Luton Town have stormed into the EFL play off final after overcoming Sunderland 2-nil for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Nakamba, who is on loan at Luton Town from his English Premiership League side Aston Villa, played the whole match in an impressive showing by the Zimbabwean in the Hatters’ colours.

A tenth minute goal by Osho and Lockyer scored for Luton Town, who now head to Wembley where they will meet the winner between Coventry City and Middlesbrough.- ZBC News

