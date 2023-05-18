Progress Chipfumo Arrested For Bad Driving

By-Musician Progress Chipfumo has been charged with negligent driving, which allegedly caused an accident along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence, when he appeared in court yesterday and was released on free bail as he was coming from home.

Chipfumo was driving a BMW X3, along Samora Machel Avenue, in the inner lane, on March 19. He was alleged to have changed lanes intending to park on the left side.

The State said he did not check if the road was clear before changing from the inner to the outer lane.

Chipfumo collided with a Nissan Cube, which was being driven by Shepherd Pazara.

Both parties did not sustain injuries while Chipfumo’s car had damages on the left front door, left front bumper and fender.

Pazara’s car had frontal damage. Trial has been set for June 7. Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State.

H Metro

