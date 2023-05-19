Methodist Preacher Turns 100

Spread the love

GUTU-One of the few remaining first 316 Nyazvidzi Small Scale Farm owners and an evangelist with the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ), Sekuru Benson Mahohoma Makura, has turned 100 years old.

The centenarian of Farm 249 turned a year older on May 16, 2023. He is also a full-fledged farmer and has been an evangelist since the liberation struggle.

One of his daughters, a reverend with MCZ, Chisenwa Makura, told The Mirror that her father’s life is a testimony.

Sekuru Makura of the Madyira totem previously fell blind and suffered a stroke.

Long life is seemingly a virtue in the family as his wife, Mbuya Fadzai Makura (90), is by his side and the two worship and work together.

“As the Makura family, we celebrated a milestone with our centenarian father. My father has made it this far because of his diet-conscious nature. He went back to preaching last year just after he suffered a minor

stroke…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...