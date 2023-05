500 Released Under Mnangagwa Amnesty

Prisoners in the Midlands Province have begun to benefit from the 2023 Presidential Amnesty.

534 prisoners from the province, including seven females are beneficiaries of the programme.

All prisoners at Connemara Open ]rison to benefit from the programme.

In picture, part of the 534 prisoners who benefitted from the Presidential Amnesty at Whawha Medium Prison this afternoon.- ZBC News

