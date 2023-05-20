COS Fraud Suspect Arrested

A suspected fraudster has appeared in court for allegedly duping a man of US$4 000 who was seeking to get a sponsorship certificate to go to the United Kingdom.

Tadiwanashe Tembo Ndlovu (21) who is facing charges of fraud, appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The court granted him $300 000 bail and will return on June 26.

The complainant is Bethuel Shelton Rundofa.

The State alleged that on December 18, 2022, Rundofa received a message link on Whatsapp group named UK Sponsorship that Ndlovu was in a position of processing certificate of sponsorships.

Rundofa got interested and contacted Ndlovu who confirmed to him that he was an agent who could facilitate certificate of sponsorships to people who want to go to the United Kingdom.

On December 20, Rundofa made an appointment with him and they met at the corner of Third Street and Central Avenue, Harare.

They entered into a certain office and he told Rundofa that he needed to pay US$4 000 so that the certificate would be processed within two weeks.

The following day, Rundofa returned to the office to make the full payment and Ndlovu ordered his friend Gerald Pondai to write an affidavit and he signed it.

After the said two weeks, Ndlovu started giving numeral excuses until he became unreachable both on the phone and at his office.

This prompted Rundofa to file a police report.-state media

