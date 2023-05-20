Lithium Thieves

Ten persons are being looked into by Masvingo police who believe they are part of the ring smuggling lithium ore. In the Masvingo industrial area, where many haulage trucks were parked with the lithium ore after a Police bust, at least 3 700 tonnes of lithium ore that had been allegedly stolen from Bikita Minerals were discovered.

Most of the ten are drivers, and they are Victor Mangwanya (58) of Palace Green Investment, Charles Chapu (46), Elvis Nyamunda, Maldwyn Tapiwa Joni (26) of Shereni Transport, Tapiwa Banhiwa (26) and Tendai Masawi (34) of Dreams Transport, Irimai Goche (40) of Neshto Trucks, Albert Manyenga (23) of Amour Shield Security, Frank Badza (65) and Raphios Ndabambi (61) of Palace Green Investments.

—Masvingo Mirror

