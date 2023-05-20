Mliswa Challenges Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

Spread the love

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to respond to Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigative documentary which has alleged involvement of the First Family and other senior government officials in alleged gold and money laundering activities in Zimbabwe.

Al Jazeera released a four-part documentary series centred on a secret recording of Mnangagwa’s ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel — born Uebert Mudzanire — and his associates promising to help undercover journalists launder US$1,2 billion in dirty money.

Since the release of the documentary, Mnangagwa has said nothing about the issue although Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said government is taking “allegations raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein”.

However, speaking during an interview with Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Mliswa said: “The police have not arrested Ewan MacMillan and Simon Rudland because they had the right documentation from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as they were flying gold above board with Emirates coming back with cash and it is documented. What wrong have they done?

“Most of these people saw an opportunity as business people, they are capitalists and they seized an opportunity. The question is on leadership. They have done nothing wrong, they are making their own money, their duty is to make money and any opportunity they will seize on it they are exonerated,” he said.

“The number one citizen, the President has got to respond to these issues and (that’s my) advice, it’s either he takes it or he does not and advice does not have to go through one to nine.”

He said as a legislator he was wondering why Mnangagwa was not responding to the allegations.

“When George Charamba is responding as the presidential spokesperson he is not even doing a good job and if so, then can we say that it’s the President’s response?” Mliswa added.

Mliswa was expelled from Zanu-PF party in 2015 over allegations of fuelling factionalism, insubordination and undermining the authority of the party, among several other charges.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...