Mnangagwa Aide Bites Patron’s Finger

GUTU-Magistrate Mitchell Panavanhu has fined a member of the President’s Office (CIO) stationed in Gutu ZWL$300 000 for biting the finger of a patron during a bar scuffle.

Tatenda Chinyemba (26) was fined for biting Tawanda Zvomusha’s finger when he appeared in court yesterday.

The incident happened on February 17, 2023, at In and Out Bar near Gutu Garage.

Circumstances are that Chinyemba met Zvomusha at the bar and quizzed him over his identity details which he revealed to him.

Chinyemba then allegedly continued pestering him over what he was doing in Gutu…Masvingo Mirror

