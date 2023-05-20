Mnangagwa Dupes Cotton Farmers

Tinashe Sambiri

Cotton farmers have reclaimed cotton they supplied to broke government run COTTCO citing lack of sincerity.

Irate cotton farmers say the Zanu PF regime is failing to address their concerns.

In a statement on Thursday, CCC accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of hoodwinking farmers…

Cotton farmers in Gokwe have reportedly reclaimed their cotton from Cottco due to longstanding payment delays and low cotton prices offered by the government.

In addressing these concerns, a Citizens’ Coalition for Change government promises to create a more favorable market for farmers and ensure that they receive fair and competitive prices for their produce in time. #VoteCCC

