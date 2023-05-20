Mnangagwa Officially Withdraws Looters Law

Emmerson Mnangagwa has formally revoked the illegal General Notice 635 of 2023, which purported to hide the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s acquisition and disposal of specific commodities from public scrutiny.

Last week, General Notice 635 was published. The withdrawal is detailed in General Notice 851A of 2023, which Dr. Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, published in an extra-ordinary Government Gazette.

It is hereby announced that His Excellency the President has immediately revoked the statement contained in General Notice 635 of 2023; as a result, that general notice is repealed, according to Dr. Sibanda.

The President had, in accordance with Section 3(6) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, according to the repealed notice.

According to the repealed notice, the President had in terms of section 3(6) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23), declared various goods to be of “national interest” hence they had been exempted from public disclosure.

These included construction equipment and materials, biomedical and medical equipment, medicines and drugs, vehicles including ambulances, laboratory equipment among others.

In a statement last week, Dr Sibanda said the document in question had no standing at law, in policy and in terms of set Government procedures.

“Upon further investigations, it has come to light that the so-called Government Gazetted Notice is a nullity, having been published without authorisation, and without the signature of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, as is the norm. While further investigations are underway, Government wishes to advise the public that, on the instruction of His Excellency the President, the document in question has been rescinded as it has no standing at law, in policy and in terms of set Government procedures. It thus should be disregarded”.

He stressed Government’s commitment to managing a transparent public procurement policy and process, as required by the laws of the country.-Stat Media

