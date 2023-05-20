Mutare Lawyer In Hot Soup For Unethical Conduct

Mutare lawyer Cosmas Chibaya is being investigated by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for unethical conduct.

Chibaya is being accused of selling a residential stand in Chikanga suburb to Lackmore Chikove without the knowledge of its owner, Joseph Ngorima.

LSZ executive secretary Edward Mapara on Wednesday confirmed the investigation.

“Once the LSZ is satisfied with the submissions and evidence by both parties, the council will make recommendations. The committee determines if the lawyer is guilty of an act of unprofessional conduct or not and upon receiving submissions in mitigation recommends an appropriate penalty,” Mapara said.

“For serious matters, they recommend referral to the disciplinary tribunal for suitability to remain on the register of legal practitioners, which we call disbarment in our professional terms.”

Chikove filed a complaint against Chibaya on August 1, 2022.

He claimed that in April 2021 he inquired about residential stand 1521 in Chikanga Phase One, and was told by Chibaya that it was on sale and he was in possession of its title deeds.

Chibaya allegedly told him that the stand, measuring 312 square metres, was being sold for US$13 000.

Chikove paid US$9 000 deposit and the remainder after three months.

In February 2022, Chikove said he was surprised when Ngorima claimed ownership of the same stand.

At the time, construction of his house was at window level.

The matter was reported to LSZ.

