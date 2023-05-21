Four Arrested For Demanding Wiwa Release

FOUR University of Zimbabwe students have appeared in court facing charges of malicious damage to property.

The accused are Emmanuel Sitima (24), Comfort Mpofu (22), Tawanda Benjamin Watadza aged (22) and 24-year-old Lionel Madamombe.

Allegations are that between the 14th and 15th of this month, the quartet and others who are still at large spray-painted and defaced several building walls in Harare without the consent of the owners demanding the immediate release of CCC Legislator Job Sikhala who is facing charges of inciting public violence.

The co-accused allegedly spray painted the High Court, Constitutional Court, Civil Court, Methodist Trinity Church in Zimbabwe, Number Seven Central Avenue Harare, Runhare House and Karigamombe.

The witness in the matter Detective Inspector Arimoni Mirombo from CID Law and Order opposed bail claiming that if granted bail they are likely to team up with their accomplices who are still at large and commit similar offences.

Detective Inspector Mirombo also submitted that the accused persons have vowed to continue committing similar offences until Sikhala is released.

Meanwhile, Harare City Council Municipal officer Prisca Mutereko who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday has appeared in court facing charges of extortion.

Circumstances are that early this month, Mutereko and other Municipal officers issued a ticket to Paguta Trading for failure to produce a valid council business licence with a fine of US$290 to be paid within seven working days.

The court further heard that on the 15th of this month, Mutereko went to the firm where she locked the premises after the company failed to pay the required fine.

It is alleged that Mutereko later solicited for a bribe to facilitate the re-opening of the premises.

The complainant reported the matter to ZACC, and a trap was set, leading to the accused’s arrest on the 17th of this month after receiving 60 United States dollars.

Mutereko was freed on ZWL50 000 bail. – ZBC News

