Grisly Murder In Mvuma

Spread the love

CHIKOMBA-Police in the Midlands is investigating a case where a 17-year-old Chivhu boy was robbed and killed by a gang driving a silver Toyota Noah on Saturday.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said John Mbano (17) and two other men boarded a silver Toyota Noah at Chivhu Chicken Inn, intending to travel to Masvingo.

The vehicle allegedly had three men and a woman on board.

After driving for a while, the driver turned back towards Chivhu on a detour road and stopped at a bushy area.

The three men and a woman then demanded cash and valuables from Mbano and the two men he boarded the vehicle with.

The robbers went on to strip them and assaulted them with an iron bar and went away with US$285, ZAR100 and two cell phones.

Mbano was dumped in a bushy area two meters from the road, while the other two men were dumped a short distance from Mbano.

Mvuma Police attended the scene and found Mbano’s lifeless body with several stab wounds.

The body was taken to the Mvuma District Hospital mortuary…

www.masvingomirror.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...