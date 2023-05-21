Jailed Former Mines Secretary Pardoned By Mnangagwa

Former Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga, who was serving two and a half years for abuse of office at the Harare Central Prison, was on Friday pardoned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Last week, Mnangagwa announced a Presidential Amnesty releasing over 4 000 inmates in a bid to decongest the country’s overpopulated prisons.

Gudyanga was in February last year sentenced to four years in prison, following his conviction.

Harare Magistrate Barbara Chimboza suspended 18 months of his sentence on condition he restituted the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), a total of US$25 228.

Speaking to journalists as he boarded a Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Service (ZPCS) bus, which was on its way to the Central Business District, Gudyanga thanked well-wishers for supporting him during his incarceration.

The former permanent secretary was donning a grey suit and t-shirt, and was almost unrecognizable.

“We want to thank our families, friends, and well wishers for their support and prayers and their visits, but also, we want to thank the prison officers who looked after us very well.

“I appreciate the companionship of our fellow inmates,” Gudyanga said.

Another ex-inmate shouted, “Hatidzoke futi pano pajeri pane inda! (We won’t come back again. This prison is lice infested)”About 405 inmates, mostly, the elderly were released from Harare Central Prison.

A total of 4,279 pardoned inmates, including 104 women, will be released from prisons around the country.

Those who have been pardoned include the terminally ill, females, and juveniles who are not serving specified offences.

Also, those who benefited in the Presidential Amnesty had served one-third of their sentences by April 18, 2023, while those who remained behind bars were convicted for violence-related offences.

