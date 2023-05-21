Lunga To Join Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga is wanted by South African top-flight side Golden Arrows on a permanent transfer.

Lunga has spent this season on loan at the KZN-based side from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The loan spell is set to lapse on June 30 after he rejoined Arrows at the start of the season. He has featured in 27 appearances, scoring once and assisted three times.

According to FarPost.co.za, the club now wants to retain the player on a permanent basis.

“We have not spoken to Mamelodi Sundowns yet. But the club and coaches want him to stay,” Golden Arrows spokesperson Mqo Thusi told FARPost.

“His loan ends when the season ends but as a club, we want him. We are awaiting discussions with the club [Mamelodi Sundowns].

“We want him to stay longer because he has done so well since coming back. He has been one of the standout performers at the team.

“But we can’t speak on behalf of the Mamelodi Sundowns because they obviously have their plans with him.”- Soccer24 News

