Matinyarare Says Zim Dollar’s Been Crashed By the Documentary Not The Actual Gold-Looting

By Farai D Hove | ZANU PF propagandist, Rutendo Matinyarare who alleges that the Al Jazeera documentary, #GoldMafia did not expose any money laundering, has published an accusation against the same network for causing inflation.

His comment came at a time when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced their acknowledgment over criminalities exposed in the broadcast expose’ which 4 years’ worth of an investigation.

Matinyarare on the other spent resources defending the people implicated in the investigative broadcast who both confess and demonstrate their criminal activist and are caught on camera by undercover journalists.

Matinyarare said:

“The Zim dollar continues to fall, and the current rate is now below $2000 to the US dollar. This comes after the currency had held at $900 for over a year due to gold exports. As a result of the negative impact of the #GoldMafia documentary, all Zimbabweans have lost half of their Zim dollar/Ecocash denominated wealth in just six weeks.



“The reason behind this decline is due to the halt of Zim gold exports since Gold Mafia. These gold exports propped up the currency and brought in US dollars from Dubai when South African banks stopped giving Zimbabwe US notes due to sanctions in 2020. Unfortunately, it is the common Zimbabwean who believes in “Gold Mafia” that will suffer the consequences.”



The comments come at a time when Zimbabwe was rated the most miserable country in the world;

according to leading economist Steve Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI). Zimbabwe surpasses war-torn nations like Ukraine, Syria, and Sudan, Zimbabwe’s distressing ranking has shed light on the country’s dire situation; and Hanke squarely attributes Zimbabwe’s disheartening position to the scourge of hyperinflation. This is not the first time the nation has faced such a predicament, as it held the fifth spot on the HAMI in 2021 due to the same underlying issue; Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a staggering inflation rate of 243%, while the unemployment rate stands at an alarming 20%. Hanke’s projections paint a bleak economic picture, with a predicted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of a mere 0.9%, sharply contrasting Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s optimistic projection of 6%.

