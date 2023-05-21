Passion Java Caught On Camera Flooring Woman In Church

By Dorrothy Moyo | The below video is of Mnangagwa publicist Passion Java appearing to make a unnamed woman fall in church.

Panganai Java’s stunt comes at a time when his colleague Uebert Angel was exposed in Al Jazeera’s documentary, GoldMafia, for money laundering and gold smuggling operations.

In the clip, Java motions his hands appearing as if controlling the woman’s gravitational balance with his palms, shortly before the woman collapses into the area the preacher was motioning his hands. DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN? VIDEO BELOW

