Ray Of Hope For Zim Diasporans

By A Correspondent| Opposition legislators are still pushing for the diaspora vote to be captured in the Electoral Amendment Bill arguing that Zimbabweans in the diaspora are contributing to the development of the country through remittances.

As the National Assembly debated the Bill, Harare North MP Allan Markham (MDC Alliance) said there is no reason for diasporans to be denied the right to vote.

“The biggest thing that must be covered clearly in this Bill is the issue of our diaspora. Our diaspora is the biggest foreign currency earner in this country.

“Our human resources that are being exported are the biggest owners of money into the country and they do have the vote.

“I do not care if it is a postal vote, special vote, or any other vote; there is no reason why the diaspora cannot vote if they are Zimbabwean citizens.

“It is in the SADC Protocol. Most SADC countries facilitated it and yet we deny them. Yet our biggest earner of forex is the diaspora,” said Markham.

Makoni Central MP, David Tekeshe (MDC Alliance), said it is not true that diasporans will vote for the opposition.

“Zimbabwe is exporting labour and are you saying when those people want to vote, they should take vacation leave come back home and vote?We have exported 500 teachers.

“Should they all take vacation leave to come back home and vote?In the past, people used to think that the diaspora vote would go to the Opposition but that is not true.

“We have seen the likes of Nick Mangwana being offered jobs back home while they are in the UK, in the diaspora; which means there are a lot of people in the diaspora who support the ruling Party.We cannot deny people their right to vote because we are afraid they might vote us out.

“There are others who are in the opposition who are supporting the gold mafias because they are benefiting from your presence and they will vote for you. I think the diaspora vote must be considered,” said Tekeshe.

The Electoral Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Elecas approved by the Cabinet on the 4th of October 2022.

