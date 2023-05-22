Herald Says ED’s Spermified Same Farm He Was Caught By Auxillia Stark-Naked

By Dorrothy Moyo | The stage owned Herald newspaper on Monday played on a graphic previously used on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s notorious Kwekwe Farm, the same thick green lands he was caught in the act of adultery by his wife, Auxillia, in.

Publishing in the state broadsheet, the Herald which has been silent over the incident, said Mnangagwa has transformed the same field so it produces 10 times more than its previous owner.

Their report could not be independently verified.

The farm is the same which was emotionally narrated over by prowling Central Intelligence External Agent, Susan Mutami in her self styled whistleblower sessions in Aug 2022.

The piece was reporting of Mnangagwa as he entertained the visiting Mozambican President who was taken on a tour of the 600-hectare farm.

Putting on sunhats to protect themselves from the scorching heat, the two leaders’ first port of call was the germinating winter wheat crop.

President Nyusi took time to feel the texture of the germinating crop and in the process making his hands dirty.

A novelty at the farm is the Ankole breed which is popular in East Africa which President Nyusi had an opportunity to see at close range.

The Ankole is a modern American breed of cattle. It derives from the Ankole group of Sanga cattle breeds of east and central Africa. It is characterised by very large horns.

President Mnangagwa also showed his counterpart some of the highly mechanised equipment that is used at the farm which include combine harvesters, centre pivots and sprayers.

The two leaders exchanged notes as they watched the chemical sprays at work.

Some of President Mnangagwa’s Ankole breed of cattle at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

President Nyusi was later taken to the pond where President Mnangagwa is practicing fish farming and the Mozambican President and his delegation took time to feed the fish.

In a brief interview at the pond, President Nyusi who was excited to be at the farm and in the country at large, described President Mnangagwa as a leader who leads by example.

“He is leading by example by the way he is doing things. Sometimes you say let’s grow maize, soya, wheat and you can talk to people but if you don’t know what you are talking about it’s not easy to motivate them. What my brother is doing is good because he is leading by example,” said President Nyusi.

From Precabe Farm, President Nyusi drove to Gweru before flying to Harare where he was expected to fly back to Maputo.

President Nyusi was in the country for a three-day State visit that is set to strengthen relations between the two sister Republics.

