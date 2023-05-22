Mnangagwa’s Terror Squad Torments Citizens

We are deeply concerned about continued incidents of victimization and intimidation of our members in rural areas such as Mwenezi in Masvingo by Zanu PF thugs and FAZ members. We strongly condemn such actions, as they are a violation of the democratic principles that our party stands for.

We urge those responsible to immediately stop such actions and respect the right of our members to participate in political activities without any fear or intimidation.

We also want to assure our members that we are taking appropriate action to address these issues and to provide support and protection for those affected. At the same time, we advise everyone to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.- CCC

