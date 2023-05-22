Zanu PF Official In Trouble For Brewing Chikozodo

MUTARE-High Court Judge Justice Isaac Muzenda has granted ZWL$500 000 bail to jailed Zanu PF disqualified candidate for Chipinge South Robert Nyemudzo.

Justice Muzenda sitting at the High Court in Mutare granted Nyemudzo bail pending appeal.

His bail conditions are that he continues residing at his given address, report at ZRP Checheche twice a month, surrender his passport with the Clerk of Court at Chipinge Magistrate Courts and does not interfere with State witnesses.

Nyemudzo is appealing against both sentence and conviction after being found guilty of contravening the harmful liquid Act.

He was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail for brewing an illicit brew known as Chikozodo or Musombodhiya at his homestead by Chipinge Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi in April 2023.

Nyemudzo is represented by Simon Simango of Nyikadzino and Associates.

Circumstances are that on October 29, 2020, around 11 am, Police officers executing operational order ‘No to illicit alcohol products’ received information that a brew was being made at Nyemudzo’s homestead…

