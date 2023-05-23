Did You Know Playing With Your Lover’s Child Can Get You Stabbed?

Beitbridge Magistrate, lnnocent Bepura has remanded a man in custody for allegedly stabbing his ex-wife’s lover twice for playing with his child.

Wellman Ncube (22) of Tshamunanga Village under Chief Sitaudze allegedly stabbed Robin Zhou (24) of Bishopstone with a knife once under the left armpit and on the lower left abdomen.

The incident happened on March 17, 2023, at Bishopstone Farm Compound.

Circumstances are that on March 16, 2023, around 8 pm, Ncube passed through his ex-wife’s place and saw Zhou holding his child. He charged at him and head-butted him once. Zhou ran away.

The next day, around 2 am, Ncube opened his ex-wife’s unlocked door and found Zhou sleeping with her.

He charged at him armed with a knife and stabbed him once on the lower abdomen and once under the left armpit. Zhou was using a blanket to protect himself.

Neighbours rescued Zhou, and he escaped and ran away for 50m before he lost consciousness.

He had protruding intestines and was rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital before being transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital.

A Police report was filed at Beitbridge Rural Police Station leading, to Ncube’s arrest.

-Masvingo Mirror

