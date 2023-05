President Mnangagwa Nem’ Endorses Nelson Chamisa For 2023 State House

By Farai D Hove | A prominent ZANU PF figure who is a Mnangagwa Challenger, Sybeth Musengezi, has thrown in his endorsement for the country’s political flame, Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement, Musengezi said he is voting Chamisa.

“….Today I only have good news. Shoko ririkufamba. 2023 Chamisa mu office…,” he wrote in Shona.

