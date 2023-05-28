Immunization: The Basic Facts

World Immunization Week

World Immunization Week, celebrated in the last week of April, aims to highlight the collective action needed to protect people from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Under the banner of ‘The Big Catch-Up’, WHO is working with partners to support countries to get back on track to ensure more people are protected from preventable diseases.

We need to act now to catch-up the millions of children who missed out on vaccines during the pandemic, restore essential immunization coverage to at least 2019 levels and strengthen primary health care to deliver immunization.

The ultimate goal of World Immunization Week is for more children, adults – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier, healthier lives.

Credit : WHO

