Marvelous Nakamba Shoots Luton To Premiership

Spread the love

Congratulations to @LutonTown on their promotion to the English premier league. The greatest highlight is that a MARVELOUS penalty kick from NAKAMBA was part of the goals that contributed to the team’s victory, writes CCC Youth Leader Obey Sithole.

Congratulations to @LutonTown on their promotion to the English premier league. The greatest highlight is that a MARVELOUS penalty kick from NAKAMBA was part of the goals that contributed to the team’s victory. pic.twitter.com/G0fEjzZxmo — Tererai Obey Sithole (@TereraiSithole) May 27, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...