What You Need To Know About UEFA Champions League Final

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday 10 June 2023. The final will kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Built to support Türkiye’s bid to stage the 2008 Olympic Games, the Atatürk Olympic Stadium opened in 2002 and is home to the Turkish national team. Situated in the Başakşehir area of the city, west of the Bosphorus, it boasts a seated capacity of over 75,000.

This is the second major UEFA competition final to be staged at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, with Liverpool having beaten AC Milan on penalties in the same venue in the final of the 2004/05 Champions League. The Reds triumphed despite trailing 3-0 at half-time, the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ regarded as one of the most sensational comebacks in European football history.

Who is playing in the Champions League final?

Manchester City and Inter will meet in the final for the first time. City booked their final spot at the expense of holders Real Madrid, while the Nerazzurri progressed as a result of a a 3-0 aggregate defeat of city rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals.- UEFA

