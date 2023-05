Voters Roll Inspection: President Chamisa Makes Passionate Appeal To Citizens

Spread the love

CALL TO DUTY: To ensure a fair democratic process during the upcoming election, President @nelsonchamisa has appealed to citizens to inspect the voters’ roll.

The inspection period continues today, and it will last until May 31st, 2023.

https://fb.watch/kPR3leShX9/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...