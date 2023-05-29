ZEC Deletes CCC Members From Voters Roll

By Farai D Hove | The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has deleted names of suspected CCC (Citizens Coalition For Change) members from the voters’ roll, updated complaints indicate.

The development is revealed in a report ZEC is still to comment on filed by the CCC.

The latest twist comes as the commission’s chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told journalists that she has no desire to suit her department to people’s expectations due to what she termed legislative constraints.

The CCC report states in part:

The above subject matter refers; As the Citizens Coalition for Change. we have noted serious anotnalies in the voters roll that has been laid out for inspection by the public. A reflective sample across all the ten (101 Provinces in the country have indicated numerous errors of commission and omission which indicate deviations from the Constitutional standards of a credible voters’ roll.



The main issues arising front the preliminary reports received include the following:

1. Missing names of prospective voters some of which had voted in 2018 and some as recent as Me Marsh 2022 by elections. for example, Ward 25 in Gokwe Nembudssyn Constituency —all surnames shining from A.Mo are missing Irian the Ward Voters…

2. Registered voters that had bem appearing on the BVR online inspection platform are suddenly missing their names from the current online platforms and the voters roll under inspection.

3. The voters roll under inspection seems not to be synchronized with the new delimitation boundaries. Resultantly, prospective voters have been displaced from their wards of residence.

