G40 King-Pin Loses US$52K To Robbers

Spread the love

By-One of G40 kingpins, Zanu PF central committee member, and Mutare businessman Esau Mupfumi reportedly lost US$52 000 to armed robbers at his Gold Class garage in Mutare city on Sunday night.

The aspiring Mutare Central parliamentary candidate in the upcoming polls confirmed Monday’s robbery.

He, however, could not give finer details of the matter saying police details were still attending to the scene.

“Yes there was an armed robbery yesterday at night at my Gold Class garage and I lost US$52 000. Investigations are on-going. I cannot comment any further as detectives are still investigating the matter,” Mupfumi said.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo also confirmed the armed robbery.

“Mupfumi was robbed, but I don’t have full details now as police detectives are still attending to the scene,” Muzondo said.

Mupfumi is into passenger transport business apart from being a politician.

Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in the country and this has been blamed on unemployment amid a poorly-performing economy.

Mushikashika (pirate taxis) transport operators have also been accused of being used by armed robbers to steal from unsuspecting hikers.

Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...