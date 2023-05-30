Mai TT Leaks Nudes

Spread the love

By-Social media sensation Mai Tt (real name Felistas Murata) had social media on overdrive this morning after her nudes leaked and she is confident that the violation was an act of “revenge” by her ex-husband, (name supplied) and her former friend, (name supplied).

Mai TT said she has since notified authorities in Zimbabwe and the United States of America of the cyber-bullying and revenge porn violation, as her ex-husband is reportedly in the US.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Mai TT said her former friend was given the nudes by her ex-husband and the two connived for the pictures and video to leak.

“The only person who had my nudes is my ex-husband who gave them to (name supplied). I’ve already reported them both in the countries they live in and here in Zimbabwe,” said Mai TT.

She said her ex-husband was driven by revenge and had no idea what her former friend’s interest was in leaking the nudes.

“I don’t have any relationship with her (former friend). I don’t know what she is fighting. Revenge (from ex-husband) because he knows he is never going to step in Zimbabwe due to the money he stole and I put him on the wanted list,” said Mai TT.

The nudes which show Mai TT completely naked seem like they were shot off a video call.

When news of the leak surfaced, Mai TT went live on Facebook earlier this morning with fans expecting her to address the nudes, but she instead advertised Father’s Day clothing for a boutique in Harare.

At first, she was combative saying people should get views up to 4 000 then she would address them and fans thought she was going to speak about leaked nudes. When the views went to 4 000, Mai TT spoke about the boutique, and at the end of the video, she seemingly made reference to the nudes saying: “Thank you for coming, at least you have seen things about suits and clothing. I don’t have time for silly stories. Life is too short for one to be looking for gossip. We’re looking for money and ways of living. Gossip is for the rich. If you have somebody’s stories, don’t hold them, release them,” she said.

-Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...