Government Under Pressure To Abolish CALA

Stakeholders in Masvingo have urged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to do away with the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) in the 2023-2030 curriculum.

The parents made the plea during a curriculum review consultation meeting at Better Schools Programmes of Zimbabwe (BSPZ) yesterday. The 2023-2030 curriculum will replace the 2015-2022 curriculum.

Government provincial heads of departments, Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike and Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Education Taungana Ndoro attended the meeting.

A parent, Joel Sibanda, said CALA only piles more pressure and work on pupils and recommended that the Ministry forgoes CALA in the new curriculum.

Under the CALA program, pupils complete practical assignments after classes…Masvingo Mirror

