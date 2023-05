Man Arrested For Stabbing Ex-wife’s Boyfriend

A Beitbridge man is in custody after stabbing his ex-wife’s boyfriend for playing with his child.

It is not clear whether he has proof that the child is his; in Zimbabwe 70% of men who visits Mugabe for paternity tests are not the biological fathers. Wellman Ncube (22) of Chief Sitaudze is likely to spend some years in jail if convicted.

