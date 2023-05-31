Nakamba Luton Deal Ends

Marvelous Nakamba has talked about his future as his loan deal at Luton Town will officially end on June 30.

Nakamba joined the EPL-bound club on a six-month contract from Aston Villa.

The Zimbabwean midfielder used the loan spell in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the just ended campaign frozen out at Villa.

The 29-year-old Warriors international quickly became a key player in the Luton squad and won the club’s Player of the Month for March, while also pushing his side to EPL promotion.

Speaking to Birmingham Mail newspaper, Nakamba said he is still waiting for communication from his parent club.

“I’ve not had any discussions with Unai yet,” he told the publication. “Villa have only just had their last game, and I have only just finished my season here.

“Only God knows the future, hopefully it’s for the best. I still have a contract there, I will just see.

“Now is the time to celebrate (Luton’s promotion) +, but I will wait for the phone call, or an email, from my agent or from Aston Villa.

“Wherever I am next season, God only knows, but I will just keep doing my best.”

Meanwhile, reports last week suggested that the Warriors international, along with other players, who left on loan in January, will be moved permanently at the end of the season.- Soccer24 News

