Ramaphosa Targets Former ANC SG Ace Magashule

Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Ace Magashule, has been found “guilty of misconduct” for failing to apologise to party president Cyril Ramaphosa and structures, for “unilaterally suspending” Ramaphosa in 2021.

Magashule has 7 days to justify why he should not be “expelled”.

