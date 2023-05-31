ZEC Says: Mnangagwa Doesn’t Control Us

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said that it is carrying out its duties autonomously and is confident in conducting fair elections since it has no fear of or preference for any political party.

The panel advised political participants to concentrate on depolarizing the election atmosphere rather than dramatising and sensationalising electoral processes to sow fear and despair before elections scheduled for August.

In order to allow the public to audit its procedures, ZEC claimed it opened the voter list for scrutiny. It also promised to address any potential anomalies.

During the voters roll check, opposition lawmakers claimed that their names were not on the list, but after further discussion with ZEC, they discovered that their names were in fact on the list.

Professor Welshman Ncube, a key member of the Citizen Coalition of Change (CCC), was one of the lawmakers who swiftly tweeted that their names weren’t on the voter list.

However, he received assistance and was informed of the precise polling place where his name would be cast upon visiting ZEC’s provincial offices.

voter education and voter information, it makes sure that those who are not ZEC, who are allowed by the law, civil society organisations, faith based organisations and other organisations, cannot go to the field without ZEC having approved their materials to make sure that their material is not biased and they are actually neutral.”

Mr Silaigwana said with regards to its operations there is no need for the public to make unfounded claims on how it prepares for polls.

“There is no need to over-dramatize some of these things and also sensationalise elections in our country. We all have the responsibility to build this country, we all need this stability and there is no need to be saying things that don’t exist. ZEC is truly independent,” said Mr Silaigwana.

He said political parties should work towards depolarising the election environment.

Mr Silaigwana said if the political landscape is not conducive some special interests’ groups may be forced not to participate in the polls.

“There is no need to cause alarm in our electoral processes. It is not necessary for alarmists to cause despondency in an election. Elections must be held in a peaceful environment. Elections belong to the ordinary people and the ordinary people must be protected by an environment,” said Mr Silaigwana

“We appeal to the political actors to create a conducive and peaceful environment so that our elections must be held where everyone wants to participate. If that does not happen people with disabilities, pregnant women and the old may not participate in the elections because they might think that the elections may become violent.”

He said the commission is ready to hold this year’s harmonised elections and is confident that Government will finance the holding of the polls

