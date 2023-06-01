Madhuku Fired By Own Party Which Joins Chamisa

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, the party head of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), has been suspended, just as his party seniors announced they are now backing Nelson Chamisa in the 2023 elections.

An NCA executive member named Thabani Mlambo listed a number of alleged mistakes made by the suspended party head, including his incapacity to turn the organisation from a civic association into a legitimate political party.

In six months, the suspension of Professor Madhuku will be reevaluated.

“It is with regret that we announce the suspension of Dr Lovemore Madhuku as the president of the NCA party. The suspension will be reviewed after six months,” Mlambo said.

“Dr Madhuku has failed to transform the party from the NCA civic organisation to a political party since it changed its purpose in 2013. The party has not held a congress to endorse its leadership and strategy,” he added.

The party also accused Professor Madhuku of allegedly colluding with the ruling Zanu-PF party, including representing some of its officials in court as their lawyer.

The suspension comes on a day President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed August 23, 2023 as the date the country will hold general elections.- state media

