Mugabe Nephew Endorses Mnangagwa
1 June 2023
By James Gwata | In a historic development, the late President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, has endorsed his own nemesis, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zhuwao who Mnangagwa calls a little brat (pwere), on Thursday tweeted support for the same manipulator he 5 years ago told the SABC, is just using the people by removing his uncle Robert from power.
The development likely means ZANU PF ‘s “thorn in the flesh” the G40 faction, has returned to ZANU PF.
Said Zhuwao: