Mugabe Nephew Endorses Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By James Gwata | In a historic development, the late President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, has endorsed his own nemesis, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zhuwao who Mnangagwa calls a little brat (pwere), on Thursday tweeted support for the same manipulator he 5 years ago told the SABC, is just using the people by removing his uncle Robert from power.

The development likely means ZANU PF ‘s “thorn in the flesh” the G40 faction, has returned to ZANU PF.

Said Zhuwao:

Since election date has been announced, I am urging all Zimbabweans to vote for @ZANUPF_Official and HE @edmnangagwa on the 23rd August 2023. Despite what happened in the past, I am still ZanuPF in blood. That's why Jonathan Moyo and I penned the apology letter months ago. pic.twitter.com/2Sa5I9SAx2 — Patrick Zhuwao (@PatrickZhuwao1) June 1, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...