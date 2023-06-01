Zanu PF Bigwigs Torment CCC Members In Gutu

Solidarity… @CCCZimbabwe supporters converged at Mushayavanhu Business Center in Ward 35, Gutu on Sunday; sang, danced and had braai in solidarity with their members who were evicted from shops they rent from Zanu PF bigwigs including party secretary for security Lovemore Matuke.

In a rare share of unity, the members contributed money to assist evicted members look for premises elsewhere.

Matuke and Lillian Muradzikwa Zvichemo recently evicted CCC supporters and this was followed by an order by party youth on villagers to stop patronising the shops.

The evictions which violate the law are effective 31, May 2023 following three weeks’ notice.

Solidarity…@CCCZimbabwe supporters converged at Mushayavanhu Business Center in Ward 35, Gutu on Sunday; sang, danced & had braai in solidarity with their members who were evicted from shops they rent from Zanu PF bigwigs including party secretary for security Lovemore Matuke. pic.twitter.com/K7b3OrxXcJ — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) May 30, 2023

