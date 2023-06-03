Gruesome Murder In Chivi

Police in Masvingo have arrested Clever Mavhunga (35) and Modina Mavhunga (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on the 29th of May at Mhari Village Bikita.

Posting on its Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said the suspects took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga (81) with wooden sticks, indiscriminately all over the body, until he died, after accusing him of practising witchcraft.

After the incident, Modina Mavhunga took her two daughters aged 2 and 5, to the family graveyard where she ordered them to lie on top of a grave before hitting them with stones on their heads until they died on the spot.

Meanwhile, police in Ngundu are investigating a case of murder which occurred on the 29th of May in a bushy area near Ngundu Business Centre.

The suspects, Fredrick Shamba (36) and Nyenyesai Tevera tied the victim with a rope before assaulting him with switches all over the body, until he died, after accusing him of stealing Nyenyesai Tevera’s money.

Police have since arrested Fredrick Shamba while Nyenyesai Tevera is on the run.

In another Tweet, police said they are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on Wednesday at around 0900 hours at the 8-kilometre peg along Muzarabani-Mahuwe Road.

Three unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an unidentified firearm, who were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle intercepted a liquor delivery truck and attacked the driver and his assistant before stealing US$8 000 which was in the safe and a cellphone.- ZBC News

