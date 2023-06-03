Maruwa In Trouble

Spread the love

Dynamos Chairman Moses Maunganidze has revealed that the club’s Human Capital Committee has reviewed head coach Herbert Maruwa’s performance and decided to give him a two-match ultimatum.

The Glamour Boys have failed to collect maximum points in their last five games, with their last win coming in the Harare Derby against CAPS United in late April.

The team drew four successive games before losing to Ngezi Platinum in their recent match.

The poor run has left Dembare in eighth place on the Castle Lager Premiership table.

“The Human Capital Committee meets after every five games to review the performance of the team, said Maunganidze as quoted by the Herald. “Today (yesterday), the committee went at length discussing the poor showing by the team in May.

“We failed to win any match and obviously, the committee had to set some conditions as a way forward.”

The chairman added: “It was resolved that the team should win the next two games without fail or the technical team will be restructured.”

Dynamos will face ZPC Kariba this weekend before playing struggling Black Rhinos in the following round.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...