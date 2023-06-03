Mosimane In Financial Qaugmire ?

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he hasn’t received his salary since January at his Saudi club Al Ahly Jedda.

The South African gaffer recently won promotion to the Saudi Pro League after finishing top in the first division.

It has been reported that the amount owed now includes the bonuses earned for promoting the club to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), and for winning the second tier title.

“My salaries were delayed for a period ranging between two and two months, I did not get my salary for the last four months (until May),” he told Saudi Arabian TV show ‘In the Goal’, as per alarabiya.

“The last salary I received, as well as the players, was last January. And imagine this beautiful story that qualification takes place despite the players not receiving bonuses and salaries.”

According to TimesLive website, other technical team members, consisting of fellow South African technical team members — Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids – have not also received their salaries in recent months.

The publication adds that Mosimane’s representatives will turn to Fifa if the matter is not resolved in the coming weeks.- Soccer24 News

