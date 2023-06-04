Auxillia Mnangagwa Clashes With Shangani People Over Orphanage Name

CHIREDZI -The Shangani people of Chiredzi including their chief are against an alleged proposal to change the name of Chambuta Refugee Camp to Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home.

Sources said that the first Lady Auxillia will be in Chiredzi this Saturday for the ceremony and is expected to change the name.

Chief Chilonga, born Tiyani Chilonga confirmed the first lady is coming on Saturday, but complained about the proposed change to The Mirror. He described it as an adulteration of history adding that his people are comfortable with the current name. He detested the fact that Government was always imposing changes on his people.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator (DDC), Lovemore Chisema repeatedly said that he was in a meeting.

Sources said the proposal to change the name is coming from the First Lady and the reasons for the proposed change are that she has been sourcing resources for the home for over three years.

This was after the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) handed over to the First Lady Chambuta Children’s Home in Chilonga, Chiredzi North on October 25, 2021.

Through the Angel of Hope Foundation she identified Chambuta as place to provide shelter to Children on the streets…

