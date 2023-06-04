Ngarivhume Denied Food

Transform Zimbabwe Press Statement

It has come to our attention that prison officials at Harare Central Prison yesterday denied our leader Jacob Ngarivhume access to food brought by his family. This is a clear violation of his rights. Not only was he wrongfully convicted by the overzealous Faresi Chakanyuka, but the rogue ZANU PF Government is still determined to destroy him even in prison. This is a shame. Its unacceptable in a democratic society. We implore the government and prison officials to uphold prisoners’ rights as enshrined in our Constitution.

Relatedly, on 1 June 2023 we expected his bail hearing at the High Court to go ahead only to be told that the presiding judge was allegedly attending a funeral elsewhere. The matter had to be postponed to 6 June 2023. Justice delayed is justice denied. We maintain that our leader has done nothing deserving imprisonment! Demanding an end to corruption is not a criminal offense! We expect his immediate release from this wrongful incarceration!

