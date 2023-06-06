Kasukuwere Shakes Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF has responded to the announcement by the party’s self-exiled former Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere that he wants to contest in the presidential race ahead of the 23 August harmonised elections, a party official has said.

The party’s director of information and publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi said Mnangagwa would not be moved by Kasukuwere.

Mugwadi told NewsDay that the party was not concerned about a “fugitive of justice” in reference to Kasukuwere who faces arrest over a litany of charges. Said Mugwadi:

ZANU PF does not lose sleep over nothing. There is no Zimbabwean constituency across the Limpopo to the extent that you are aware.

We are focused on winning the election for development and our indomitable presidential candidate H.E Cde ED Mnangagwa does not lose sleep over a barking fugitive of justice.

After all, it’s good to have ambitions, but it will be foolhardy and tomfoolery to aspire to empty an ocean using buckets.

We have already set preparations in motion for the inauguration of would-be President-elect, Cde ED Mnangagwa.

Let Tom, Dick and Harry throw their hat in the ring, but in the end, Floyd Mayweather has no defeat.

However, a political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya, told NewsDay that if ZANU PF allows Kasukuwere to contest, their candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will lose. Said Ngwenya:

If that happens, then Mnangagwa is gone.

But I can tell you, Mnangagwa and his allies are busy doing what they can to stop Kasukuwere from contesting.

If he does, he will divide the Zanu PF vote.

But I don’t think he will even make it to the Nomination Court.

The chances are very slim. Mnangagwa won’t fold his hands and let it happen.

Contacted for comment by NewsDay on Monday, 05 June, Kasukuwere said:

I know people are interested to know (about the candidature), but I can assure you that you will be the first to get the official statement.

Kasukuwere fled the country during the military coup in November 2017 and briefly returned home in January 2018 and was arrested on corruption charges.

The charges were later dismissed by the Harare Magistrates Court but after he left the country again.

In October 2020, the Government sought Kasukuwere’s extradition from South Africa after issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...