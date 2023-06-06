Zim Now A Pariah State – Biti

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe is now a banana republic…

This was said by CCC Vice President Tendai Biti.

According to Biti, August 23 is a crucial day for Zimbabweans.

“Zimbabwe’s record inflation figures and its passage of the Patriot Bill are two issues that continue to make international headlines.Truth is we have truly become a pariah banana Republic.And those that are naively backing the I’ll conceived elitist debt plan have gone very quite

The levels of desperation are shocking . But on 23 August we finish off what we started . A New Zimbabwe beckons,” Biti wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...